My Life in 10 Seconds: Designer Adam Selman

What one word describes your spring/summer 2016 collection?

Exposure

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?

Vanilla with rainbow sprinkles

What was your summer like in one snapshot?

(pictured, above)

What was the last movie you saw in theaters?

Trainwreck

What was the most unusual place you’ve ever found inspiration?

An old episode of Dallas. You should see the bathing suits these ladies were wearing!

What’s the snack you can’t resist?

Sour Patch Kids

What’s your preferred social media platform and why?

Instagram. I don't have to say much and it's a constant stream of inspiration.

What’s the first thing you do after your NYFW show wraps?

Usually it’s a drink with a close group of friends, then I take advantage of a good night's sleep.

What’s your favorite spot in NYC to people-watch?

Washington Square Park

What’s your favorite quote of all time?

Courtesy

"If you're going to reach for the stars, reach for the lowest one you can." —Jerri Blank

RELATED: My Life in 10 Seconds: Designer Jason Wu