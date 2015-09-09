My Life in 10 Seconds: Designer Adam Selman

It's hard to talk about Adam Selman without thinking about Rihanna, or more specifically, her history-making custom see-through Adam Selman creation encrusted with more than 216,000 Swarovski crystals that she wore to the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards. Frankly, we can't wait to see what else he has up his sleeve. With New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2016 shows rapidly approaching, we got up close and personal with the designer and had him answer a quick survey of questions that delve into his new collection (no spoilers, promise) and his personal life. And it takes all of 10 seconds to read—we timed it.
What one word describes your spring/summer 2016 collection?
Exposure
What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?
Vanilla with rainbow sprinkles
What was your summer like in one snapshot?
(pictured, above)
What was the last movie you saw in theaters?
Trainwreck
What was the most unusual place you’ve ever found inspiration?
An old episode of Dallas. You should see the bathing suits these ladies were wearing!
What’s the snack you can’t resist?
Sour Patch Kids
What’s your preferred social media platform and why?
Instagram. I don't have to say much and it's a constant stream of inspiration.
What’s the first thing you do after your NYFW show wraps?
Usually it’s a drink with a close group of friends, then I take advantage of a good night's sleep.
What’s your favorite spot in NYC to people-watch?
Washington Square Park
What’s your favorite quote of all time?
"If you're going to reach for the stars, reach for the lowest one you can." —Jerri Blank