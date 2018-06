Wedding planner David Tutera, host of We TV's My Fair Wedding, is taking his planning duties to a whole new level—by creating his own line of bridal jewelry with Sears. Tutera's lineup, which launched today, includes diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings and pendants. Check out the full collection, ranging from $400 to $4,800, on Sears.com.

