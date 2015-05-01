3 Proper Outfits to Wear to Kentucky Derby
After multiple weekends in which festival fundamentals, like fringe, lace, and scandalously sheer styles, have run rampant, there's nothing more welcomed than the Kentucky Derby for a much needed sartorial palate cleanser. With a history steeped in 140 years of tradition, the Kentucky Derby has become something of a symbol of Southern genteel, elegance, and class that speaks greater than the actual race or mint juleps.
With that said, we pieced together three demure outfits that work for a day at the races or for a Derby-inspired prim-and-proper party. And since this is one event that took a style cue from the British, we topped off our looks with crazy-beautiful fascinators and floral-festooned hats.
Shop the look: Giovannio hat, $51; belk.com. Suno dress, $650; otteny.com. Tiffany & Co. pendant, $375; tiffany.com. Michael Kors sunglasses, $245; michaelkors.com. Rebecca Minkoff purse, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com. Zara heels, $70; zara.com.
Shop the look: Tibi top, $450; tibi.com. Cos skirt, $125; cosstores.com. Philip Treacy headpiece, $1,940; net-a-porter.com. Tory Burch watch, $595; toryburch.com. Santi clutch, $185; shopbop.com. L.K. Bennett, $325; lkbennett.com.
Shop the look: Reiss dress, $360; reiss.com. Hobbs coat, $365; hobbs.com. Aurelie Bidermann earrings, $190; net-a-porter.com. Leah C. fascinator, $425; leahc.com. Gedebe purse, $645; shopbop.com. Kate Spade New York sandals, $350; katespade.com.
