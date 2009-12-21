Must-See Gems: 100 Years of Cartier

Cartier and America, a retrospective celebrating 100 years of Cartier in the U.S., opens at the Legion of Honors museum in San Francisco this weekend. With over 200 glittering baubles on display, from Princess Grace of Monaco's diamond wedding necklace to the rock crystal and diamond bracelets Gloria Swanson wore in the 1950's film Sunset Boulevard, the exhibit is a sparkling homage to one of Hollywood's favorite fine jewelers. The exhibit runs through April 18th and will not travel.

 Joyann King