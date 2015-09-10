Shop the Must-See Accessories Everyone Will Be Wearing at #NYFW

Twice a year, designers show their newest collections at New York Fashion Week, and while we wait with bated breath to see what they have created, we're taking a closer look at the accessories that are sure to make a scene off the runway. Below is your complete (shoppable!) list of all the hottest accessories you can bet editors, bloggers, and style stars will have on hand.
Block Heels on Block Heels on Block Heels
The fashion crowd is taking a well-deserved break from sky-high stilettos. First came sneakers along with the athleisure trend, and it looks like we're slowly increasing height with the block heel.
Shop it: 1. Miu Miu, $790; saksfifthavenue.com. 2. Prada, $790; nordstrom.com. 3. Dries Van Noten, $745; barneys.com. 4. Nicholas Kirkwood, $995; net-a-porter.com. 5. Celine, $3,200; celine.com.
Must-Have Wrist Watch: The Apple Watch
The Apple watch will be a regular fixture at New York Fashion Week (London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week, too, for that matter). And as if the fashion crowd needed another excuse to embrace the techy accessory, Apple just announced an upcoming collaboration with Hermès.
Shop it: $400; apple.com.
Anya Hindmarch's Playful/Ladylike Sticker Bag
The designer's irresistibly adorable yet undeniably sophisticated leather sticker bag will be on the scene. This eye-grabbing handbag is what street style photographers' dreams are made of!
Shop it: Anya Hindmarch, $3,500; shopbop.com.
Gucci's Fur-Trimmed Loafers
Some may not see these as an everyday shoe, but they sure fit the bill for NYFW.
Shop it: Gucci, $995; shop.harpersbazaar.com
Statement Sunnies
Rain or shine, you're sure to see these new sunnies coming and going at NYFW.
Shop it: Dior Abstract 58MM sunglasses, $475; saksfifthavenue.com. Westward Leaning color revolution sunglasses, $180; shopbop.com.
Fendi Monsters Galore
Fendi monster accessories have been a mainstay for celebs and street style stars alike, so be prepared to see a bevvy of Monster accessories.
Shop it: 1. Fendi micro baguette, $1,550; saksfifthavenue.com. 2. Fendi sandals, $850; net-a-porter.com. 3. Fendi backpack bag charm, $1,150; neimanmarcus.com. 4. Fendi micro baguette, $1,550; saksfifthavenue.com. 5. Fendi sneakers, $750; net-a-porter.com.
The Day-to-Night Pointy-Toe Lace-Up Flats
These are sure to make a mark on the NYFW scene. What better shoe to take you from the show to the after party?
Shop it: Massimo Dutti, $120; massimodutti.com.
Valentino Everything
Because who doesn't love a little Valentino?
Shop it: Valentino rock stud ankle boots, $1,375; matchesfashion.com. Valentino rock stud striped shoulder bag, $3,745; marissacollections.com.
Mansur Gavriel's It Bag: The Backpack Tote
The label's bucket bag ($595; modaoperandi.com) made waves in the industry—we bet this one's next in line for the it's-always-sold-out title.
Shop it: Mansur Gavriel, $875; tokokaelo.com for similar style.
The On-the-Go Chelsea Boot
For the busy editors running to and from shows all day long, a Chelsea boot is a no-fail option.
Shop it: Acne Studios, $560; saksfifthavenue.com.
