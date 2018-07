Listen up, Michelle Obama style lovers! Mary Tomer of Mrs-O.org wrote a book just for you—Mrs. O: The Face of Fashion Democracy follows the First Lady's wardrobe choices from her wedding to the White House! Besides her most iconic fashion moments, the book also has rarely seen photos from the campaign trail and insider interviews with some of her favorite designers, like Jason Wu and Isabel Toledo.

Mrs. O: The Face of Fashion Democracy, $26; visit amazon.com.