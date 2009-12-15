Musicals Sweep the Golden Globe Nominations

Everyone loves a good song and dance and so do the Golden Globes with of two of our favorite (and stylish!) musicals topping the 67th Annual Golden Globes nominations—Nine with five nominations and Glee with four! Marion Cotillard was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Comedy or Musical for her role as Luisa in Nine and Glee's Lea Michele was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy or Musical. Stay tuned for our continuing coverage of the upcoming Golden Globes Awards beginning January 5th and the live show January 17th.

See the complete list of the 67th Annual Golden Globe Nominations.

— Joyann King