Music, Glamour and Lots of Drama at the MTV VMAs

Christopher Polk/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The MTV Video Music Awards had Twitter fans abuzz last night—and for good reason. The night was one for the entertainment history books with on-stage drama, shocking performances, big wins and an unforgettable tribute to Michael Jackson by his little sister Janet and Madonna that had the star-studded audience in tears, then dancing with joy only minutes later.
