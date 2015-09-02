First Photos: Meet Kermit the Frog's New Girlfriend, Denise

Well, that didn't take long.

It's been less than month since Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy announced they were splitting after four decades together, but it appears the plush amphibian has already moved on.

Kermit, who is still working with Miss Piggy on her late-night talk show Up Late with Miss Piggy—a situation that is being documented on the upcoming ABC series The Muppets – has been spotted around town numerous times with a head of marketing at ABC named Denise, a source tells People exclusively.

"She's always stopping by the set of Up Late," the source says of Denise.

And it seems things are getting serious between the two.

"He calls her his girlfriend," adds the source.

News of Kermit's new relationship comes just one day after an Instagram post from actor Liam Hemsworth sparked rumors that Miss Piggy has also found a new love.

"Spent Friday with the most beautiful girl in the world," the Hunger Games star posted along with a photo of himself with Miss Piggy. "Kermit, #SorryNotSorry."

Spent Friday with the most beautiful girl in the world. Kermit, #SorryNotSorry. #TheMuppets #misspiggy A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Aug 31, 2015 at 8:17am PDT

As Entertainment Weekly reported, Hemsworth will guest star on The Muppets this fall.

The source confirms Denise will also appear on the docuseries, which premieres Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

