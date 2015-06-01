Here's Exactly How to Master the Multi-Masking Technique

Ever feel like your go-to skin care mask just isn't cutting it? The fact is, different areas need different sorts of treatments, so the ultra-hydrating mask you have tucked away in your medicine cabinet, while great for those dry patches, may be doing more harm than good to an oily T-zone. Enter the method known as multi-masking—just like any need-to-know skin care trend, it's already big abroad, and involves concentrating specific formulas over the areas of your face that need help warding off blemishes, tackling fine lines, or a little extra brightness. The tricky part? Since many masks have different time limits, watching the clock and rinsing accordingly is key. That's why we picked out our four favorite formulas to multi-mask, all of which can be rinsed off in ten minutes. Keep reading to find out how they fit into your routine, and exactly where to place them.

Brightening Masks: Illuminating formulas like Glamglow's new Flashmud ($69; sephora.com) can be placed directly over any discolored areas, and we recommend starting with this step first. Work the mask into your skin onto any sun or age spots in circular motions to allow the scrub to open your pores, so that active ingredients can travel deeper into the surface.

Pore-Refining Masks: Concentrate pore-shrinking masks, like Formula 10.0.6's Pores Be Pure ($6; ulta.com), on your T-zone to slow down oil production, remove any trapped dirt or sebum, and diminish the appearance of enlarged pores.

Acne-Fighting Masks: Placement of your acne mask can vary depending on where your skin happens to be most prone to breaking out, but in general, we recommend using a potent version like Kate Somerville's EradiKate Mask ($54; katesomerville.com) on active areas like your chin, sides of the nose where blackheads can get trapped, or as a spot treatment directly over a blemish.

Anti-Aging Masks: Think about which areas of your face show the most expression, or need an extra lift, and smooth on a layer of Nip + Fab's Bee Sting Lifting Mask ($10; ulta.com). We recommend targeting forehead furrows, sides of the face to fill crow's feet, around your nose and mouth to cover the nasolabial folds, and your neck if needed.

