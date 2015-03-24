Mulder and Scully Are Back: The X-Files Is Returning to Television

Clearly, the truth is still out there: Thirteen years after The X-Files ended its nine-season run on television, the popular sci-fi series will make its triumphant return to the silver screen in a special six-episode event. And the best part? David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are on board to reprise their roles as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.

"Both David [Duchovny] and I have been very vocal about our interest in giving it one more go. It’s just a matter of the powers that be agreeing to make that happen," Anderson previously told InStyle of her hopes for an onscreen reunion. Series creator and executive producer Chris Carter will also be back for the new installment---and while no plot details have been released, we predict it will be a hit. Production on the event series is set to begin this summer.

RELATED: Gillian Anderson On Her New Sci Fi Novel, Jamie Dornan, and a Possible X-Files Reunion