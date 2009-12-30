Mulberry Launches Alexa Bag

One doesn't reach full stylesetter status until a bag is named after themnow former MTV host Alexa Chung can be added to the style pantheon with her very own Mulberry bag! An updated version of the brand's iconic Bayswater bag, the covetable Alexa comes in a variety of colors, trims and sizes, from an oversized version in deep violet ($1,250) to a clutch in bright pink leopard print ($695). While the bag has been seen on Chung's arms for months, you (and we) must wait until early 2010 to get your hands on it.

Enid Portuguez