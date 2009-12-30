Mulberry Launches Alexa Bag

David Miller/Abaca USA
InStyle Staff
Dec 30, 2009 @ 10:00 am

One doesn't reach full stylesetter status until a bag is named after themnow former MTV host Alexa Chung can be added to the style pantheon with her very own Mulberry bag! An updated version of the brand's iconic Bayswater bag, the covetable Alexa comes in a variety of colors, trims and sizes, from an oversized version in deep violet ($1,250) to a clutch in bright pink leopard print ($695). While the bag has been seen on Chung's arms for months, you (and we) must wait until early 2010 to get your hands on it.

Enid Portuguez

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!