Mulberry Creative Director Emma Hill Is Leaving: See Her Biggest Celebrity Fans

Mulberry is changing! Emma Hill, the brand’s creative director of six years, is leaving the brand, news confirmed in a statement released this morning. Hill is responsible for transforming Mulberry from a leather goods brand to an all-encompassing, on-trend fashion house. She helped usher in the era of focusing on the brand’s clothing collection, and injected inspiration from the brand’s English roots into eccentric prints and playful silhouettes. She was also responsible for spawning some of the most successful “It” bags of the past few years, like the “Alexa” (named after style icon Alexa Chung) and the “Del Rey” (named after singer Lana Del Rey), which have been seen swinging from the arms and shoulders of fans and celebs alike. She’ll debut her final collection for the brand this September at London Fashion Week. All eyes will be on that runway come fall, and we can’t wait to find out where she’ll land next. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up Mulberry-clad and -carrying A-listers from her fan club in honor of her departure, including Kate Mara, Olivia Palermo, Kate Middleton, Kate Bosworth and Alexa Chung. Click through to see them all.
