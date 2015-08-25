MTV's VMA Moonman Is Now a Twitter Emoji

This year’s MTV VMAs are officially going to blast out of this world.

Not only will resident tongue-flasher Miley Cyrus host, but winners will take home a revamped MTV Video Music Award Moonman, a product of Jeremy Scott's creativity. The rainbow-hued, peace sign-toting caricature (below) is one for the history books, and now you can have your very own version—on Twitter, that is.

Courtesy

Yesterday, the colorful designer announced that anyone who posts a tweet using the hashtags #VMA or #VMAs will automatically see the Moonman appear. “Oooh they made an emoji of my @MTV Moonman redesign!!! #VMAS!!! We come in peace!!!” Scott jokingly wrote on Twitter.

JUST HASTAG VMA AND HE WILL APPEAR LIKE MAGIC !!! #VMA !!! — JEREMY SCOTT (@ITSJEREMYSCOTT) August 24, 2015

Of course, the award show is known for inspiring celebrities to don their most outrageous red carpet looks of the year, so we expect this announcement to result in plenty of multi-colored, space age-like ensembles. Prepare to tweet the night away.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus to Host the 2015 MTV VMAs