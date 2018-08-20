Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Are at the MTV VMAs, Proving That We May Have Time Traveled To 2007

Fact: the early 2000s are back.

We know this to be true thanks to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where in between performances by Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj you may have missed one enormous reunion t by none other than the stars of a TV show that defined the early aughts: The Hills.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt hit the red carpet with their 10-month-old Gunner, holding him for the cameras and posing together. Oh, how time changes everything! They also caught up with former castmates Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado, though Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari were nowhere to be found. Womp.

People first teased us with whispers of a reunion on Friday, after a source mentioned they were set to make a “big announcement.” And during the show, it became official: The Hills is returning! In a super-teasy clip, Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" (the song that originally played during the show's opening credits) was given an acoustic update, and MTV announced the title of a new series, The Hills: New Beginnings. All we know so far? That it's "coming soon."

In case you forgot, MTV’s hit show aired between 2006 and 2010, and the original cast featured stars like Conrad, Patridge, Port, Bosworth, Pratt, and Brody Jenner, all celebrities who since the series finale have gone their completely separate ways. Conrad, Patridge, and Port, for instance, have all taken up motherhood, while Heidi and Spencer developed a love for crystals, and not surprisingly, each other.

As People previously reported, the chances of a reboot have made headlines before, specifically thanks to Cavallari who’s addressed what’s held them back from doing so. The countdown has officially started.