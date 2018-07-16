The 2018 MTV VMA Nominees Are, Refreshingly, Not #SoWhite

Some good news: At least one awards show is representing artists of color.
MTV announced the 2018 Video Music Awards nominees on Monday, and, much to our delight, the categories accurately reflect the diversity of our current pop culture landscape. People of color—not to mention women—are gearing up to dominate the show when it goes down in New York City on Aug. 20.
Change is best reflected in the Artist of the Year category, which includes Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Drake, and Post Malone. That means—to spell it out for you—the chance of a woman taking home the top prize is equal to that of a man. Yes, that's kind of a big deal. (Remember the Grammys fiasco?)
Additionally, four out of the six nominees are artists of color. Remarkably, Cardi B earned the most nods across the board with a whopping 10 nominations, while The Carters (Beyoncé and Jay-Z used their surname for their latest album, Everything Is Love) earned 8, Childish Gambino and Drake tied with 7, and Bruno Mars followed closely behind with 6.
The Video With a Message category is reflective of the resurgence of social messages in songs, mostly in response to America’s political climate. Among the nominees? Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” a controversial statement on gun violence and race in the U.S. (the exact statement being made is the subject of much debate), not to mention Logic’s hit “1-800-273-8255” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, a song named after the number for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
After facing criticism for not initially including Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” in the 2017 nominations, MTV also introduced a new Best Latin category, which this year includes nominees Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Willy William, Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled and Cardi B), Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato, Maluma, and Shakira (feat. Maluma).
The LGBTQIA+ community is not heavily represented, but at least Janelle Monáe’s “PYNK” video (you'll remember the video as a nod to her pansexual identity and an introduction to "vagina pants") earned a nomination for Video with a Message. Meanwhile, Hayley Kiyoko, the Disney Channel star-turned-“lesbian jesus,” is in the running for Best New Artist.
Interestingly, only a handful of white men are sprinkled throughout the list, with a majority falling into the Best Rock and Best Dance categories. The only white men listed outside of those two categories are Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5, the guys of Florida Georgina Line, and the late Avicii. Quite a few, but enough to prove that this year, at least, there’s a shift.
Queen of pop Taylor Swift—whose album and tour sales have dropped in comparison to her previous efforts—also notably only received three nominations for technical categories including Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing.
In sum, the change at the VMAs is refreshing.
When the #MeToo movement was ripe this past spring, Grammys President Neil Portnow faced backlash after telling female artists to “step up” in response to Twitter’s trending #GrammysSoMale hashtag, which called out the Recording Academy for only handing out one out of nine major awards to a female artist, Alessia Cara, at this year’s event. (Not unexpectedly, musicians like Pink and Katy Perry were pissed by his comments.)
MTV, however, has been looking to alter the narrative for some time. It previously introduced gender-neutral categories for the VMAs and its sister show, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and generally has been doing more than other shows to celebrate and champion diversity.
At the 2017 Billboard Awards, for instance, Taylor Swift was the only female musician nominated for Top Artist (Ed Sheeran won), and last fall, the 2017 American Music Awards left us wondering why zero women were in the running for the top prize, Artist of the Year. Both aforementioned awards shows consider data like song sales and streaming in order to make up their list, and it’s unclear how, exactly, MTV decides its nominees.
Still, we're thrilled to see Cardi B, The Carters, and Childish Gambino (probably) take the stage come Aug. 20.
See the full list of nominees below:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records
Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Post Malone – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records
Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar” – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records
Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records
Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
JUNE 2018 – Sigrid – Island Records
MAY 2018 – Lil Xan – Columbia Records
APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records
MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez – Island Records
FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley – 300 Entertainment
JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs – Island Records
DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal – Syco Music/Columbia Records
NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We – Atlantic Records
OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH – Syco Music/Columbia Records
SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records
AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill – Def Jam Recordings
JULY 2017 – Khalid – RCA Records
JUNE 2017 – Kyle – Atlantic Records
MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus – Republic Records
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – Island Records
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records
P!nk – “What About Us” – RCA Records
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” – KSR/Atlantic Records
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Record
J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records
Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” – Quality Control/Capitol Records
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – Young Money/Cash Money Records
BEST LATIN
Daddy Yankee – “Dura” – El Cartel Records/UMLE
J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – UMLE/Republic Records
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino
Maluma – “Felices los 4” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin
Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin
BEST DANCE
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” – Columbia Records
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me” – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames” – Atlantic Records
Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence” – RCA Records/Ultra Records
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” – Interscope Records
BEST ROCK
Fall Out Boy – “Champion” – Island Records
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” – RCA Records
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Linkin Park – “One More Light” – Warner Bros. Records
Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water” – Interscope Records
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated” – Columbia Records
Drake – ‘God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper” – Island Records
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela
BEST DIRECTION
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai
Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin
BEST ART DIRECTION
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday
J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen
SZA – “The Weekend” – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP
Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris
Maroon 5 – “Wait” – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo