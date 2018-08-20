Jennifer Lopez’s 2018 MTV VMAs Performance Was Every Fan's Dream Come True

Superhuman Jennifer Lopez received the Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday night at Radio City Music Hall and while obviously we knew Jenny from the block would deliver (she’s reppin’ her hometown, you know?), the pop icon left us speechless — and that’s not hyperbole. Look, the Vanguard Award is a big deal, okay? It was first presented in 1984, and past recipients — all icons in their own right — include Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and Rihanna. So to say that J.Lo came to slay (and is here to stay) would be an understatement.

Taking the stage, Lopez, 49, performed a medley of hits that ranged from "I'm Real," complete with a cameo from Ja Rule, to this year's "Dinero," spanning the many decades of her celebrated career. She nailed it during "Love Don’t Cost a Thing," and in a surprise that left Twitter #shook, also brought out famous collaborators like DJ Khaled. Remember when you thought she sang, “Are you Ellie?” during the “I’m Real” remix with Ja Rule? She said “R-U-L-E“ and hell, we’re glad that was cleared up before tonight.

And because this is J.Lo we're talking about, there were costumes. That's right — multiple costumes. Whether she was in a gold Versace catsuit or a head-to-toe fur, she paid homage to her NYC roots with neon signs and her style. The camera panned to her mom and her daughter in the audience and when she performed "Jenny From the Block," it was clear that everyone was losing their minds. When she got into "El Anillo pa Cuando," the audience could practically hear the cheers coming from Bronx. And everyone, find yourself someone who looks at you like A-Rod looks at his bae. Trust us.

During her acceptance speech, Lopez acknowledged just how much MTV meant to her.

"I grew up on MTV and this is really like a tremendous honor for me. It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then kind of watching them come true. Music, acting, performing — this career has always been kind of an obsession for me," she said after receiving the Moon Person trophy from Shawn Mendes. "When people have said you're doing too much, you can only do one thing, I always ... I was always the person who was like, 'Why not?' I kind of had to forge my own path and make my own rules."

Lopez also thanked her longtime manager, Benny Medina, and just for an extra dose of awws, she thanked A-Rod. She may be Jenny from the block, but she's not afraid to get sentimental once in a while.

"And Alex. You're like my twin soul. We're like mirror images of each other. My life is sweeter and better with you in it, because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit," she said. "The universe is infinite and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There's so much more to do, to experience, and there's no one id rather do it with baby, you're my macho and I love you."

After a show like that, Lopez deserves to kick up her Louboutins. Following her performance, Page Six reports that Lopez is planning to host "the hottest VMAs after-party in town" so, uh, can we come?