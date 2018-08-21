The Best Part of Ariana Grande’s 2018 MTV VMAs Performance? Her Grandma

How’s the rest of the Grande family supposed to top this one?

At the 2018 MTV VMAs, Ariana Grande (soon to be Ariana Grande-Davidson, by the way) performed a rendition of “God Is a Woman” that truly gave us chills. Her stage design was fly enough for a queen like Beyoncé, and she wore a gilded dress that shimmered, and made biblical references that felt so modern yet so … biblical. For the performance, the 25-year-old pop star and her dancers recreated a scene reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper,” neutral tones and sarong-type-things included.

But the reason people on Twitter are freaking out? Her guest appearances. Near the end of the song, Grande welcomed her grandma, mom Joan Grande, and cousin on stage, honoring the most important women in her life and reminding the world that indeed, ladies run the world. Wrong pop star, but the reference still applies. In the audience, Grande’s brother Frankie watched and so did her new fiancé Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande’s VMA Performance: God Is A Woman 👑 pic.twitter.com/IQbxwqu7UX — 🍬 sweetener 🍬 (@milaarii) August 21, 2018

THIS MOMENT WILL FOREVER BE THE MOST MAGICAL MOMENT OF TONIGHT!!#arianagrande #VMAs pic.twitter.com/zMwipMh7sj — SWEETENER OUT NOW (@arianasweetnerx) August 21, 2018

Grande scored five nominations at the 2018 VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year, and she already won Best Pop Video for “No Tears Left to Cry.” A winning night, no?