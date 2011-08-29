MTV VMAs 2011: What Everyone Wore!

The MTV Video Music Awards always delivers major fashion moments, and tonight's black carpet lived up to the expectations! Beyonce made her entrance in a one-shoulder Lanvin gown while clutching her newest accessory—a baby bump! "OMG Beyonce just made a huge announcement on the #vma carpet! #baby!!!!!" MTV tweeted from their official account. Click “See the Photos” to find out what everyone else wore to the 2011 MTV VMAs! Tell us: What’s your favorite look of the night? Let us know in the comments!