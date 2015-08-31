See All the Best Looks From the 2015 Video Music Awards Red Carpet

When it comes to fashion, the MTV Video Music Awards are known for breaking the mold, and this year's show was no exception. From host Miley Cyrus's barely-there Versace look that featured suspenders and a crystal loin cloth (and not much else) to Taylor Swift's sequined Ashish crop top and matching pants to Selena Gomez's sleek black Calvin Klein dress, the looks that hit the red carpet ran the gamut from demure to daring and eveything in between. But these three songstresses were far from the only ones turning heads with their sartorial choices. See all the best red carpet looks from the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards now in our gallery.

PHOTOS: The Best Looks from the 2015 Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Related Video: See the Stars in Action on the Red Carpet for the 2015 VMAs