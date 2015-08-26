MTV Just Announced the VMA's Performance Lineup, and it Is Good

This year's MTV Video Music Awards are going to be one for the books. Last month the network announced that Miley Cyrus will be hosting the show, and today we're getting a look at the performance lineup. In case you weren't excited enough for Sunday, this should do it.

Demi Lovato and Pharrell Williams will both perform at the VMAs, along with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, A$AP Rocky, Twenty One Pilots, and Tori Kelly. It was also announced earlier this month that the Weeknd will take the stage to perform his hit single, "Can't Feel My Face." It's safe to say we are counting down the days until Sunday, when the VMAs will take place at 9 p.m. ET. on MTV.

