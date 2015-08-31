Relive the Best Moments from the 2015 Video Music Awards

When we heard that Miley Cyrus was hosting the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, we knew we were in for a show to remember. And, of course, Sunday night's VMAs did not disappoint. In fact, the show was so jam-packed with memorable moments that they started even before airtime. During the pre-show for the awards, Taylor Swift premiered the music video for her newest single, "Wildest Dreams" (and it might be her best one yet!). Keep reading to see the six best moments from the 2015 VMAs:

1. Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj squash their bad blood with a joint performance.

Nicki Minaj kicked off the show with a performance of her song "Trini Dem Girls," and was soon joined on stage by Swift, who sang her song "The Night Is Still Young." The twosome closed out the opener with a bit from Swift's song "Bad Blood."

2. Jared Leto debuts pink hair, and he looks good.

Just when we had gotten used to Jared Leto's green hair (courtesy of his role as the Joker in Suicide Squad), the actor took the stage to introduce The Weeknd's performance with a mane of shiny pink strands. Hey, if any man can make pink hair look good, it's Leto.

3. Kanye West pulls a Taylor Swift and dances in the audience.

We're used to watching the "Shake It Off" singer get down in her spot in the audience during awards show performances, but tonight she was joined by an unexpected friend: Kanye West. During The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" performance, the cameras zoomed in on West, who was standing up at his seat dancing.

4. Justin Bieber performs "What Do You Mean" for the first time.

On Friday the singer dropped his much-anticipated new single, "What Do You Mean," and he took the stage at the VMAs to sing it live. After performing "Where Are Ü Now," Bieber wowed the crowd with his new single and even brought himself to tears.

5. Kanye West announces his bid for presidency.

Leave it up to West to steal the show a second time. While accepting his Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, West ended a long and winding speech with a shocking announcement: He's running for president in 2020.

6. Miley Cyrus premieres a brand-new single on stage.

As the host of the show, it was only appropriate that Cyrus closed it out, and of course she did so with a bang. Dressed in sparkly metallic one-legged pants complete with suspenders adorned with eyes and a one-armed jacket, Cyrus delivered a psychedelic performance complete with a crowd of back-up dancers decked out in equally colorful ensembles. And she may have even topped Kanye's announcement—following her performance, Cyrus announced that her new album, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, is available to stream online for free.

