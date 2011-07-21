MTV Video Music Awards 2011: See the Nominees!

MTV just announced the 2011 Video Music Awards nominees! Katy Perry leads the pack with nine nominations, including Best Pop Video and Video of the Year for "Firework," while InStyle's April beauty star Adele follows close behind with seven nods for her hit single, "Rolling in the Deep." Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Lady Gaga also scored nominations! To see the full list of nominees, check out MTV.com, and tune in to MTV on August 28th to see the winners. Click through the gallery to see the nominees' past VMAs looks. Tell us, who will you be rooting for?

