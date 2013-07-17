MTV Video Music Award Nominees 2013: See the Full List

MTV unveiled the full list of nominees for the 2013 Video Music Awards today! The awards ceremony will be a little different this time around. They will be held on the east coast for the first time in years -- and for the first time EVER at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. And there's a new category: Best Video With a Social Message (Beyonce and Kelly Clarkson are up for that one). So, who will be picking up the 2013 Moonmen? Scroll down to see the full list of nominees -- including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez and more -- and start voting for your faves on mtv.com. The awards will be given out live on Sunday, August 25th.

Video Of The YearJustin Timberlake - “Mirrors”Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz - “Thrift Shop”Bruno Mars - “Locked Out of Heaven”Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell - “Blurred Lines”Taylor Swift - “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Best Hip-Hop VideoMacklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton - “Can’t Hold Us”Drake - “Started From The Bottom”Kendrick Lamar - “Swimming Pools”A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar - “F**kin Problems”J. Cole feat. Miguel - “Power Trip”

Best Male VideoJustin Timberlake - “Mirrors”Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell - “Blurred Lines”Bruno Mars - “Locked Out of Heaven”Ed Sheeran - “Lego House”Kendrick Lamar - “Swimming Pools”

Best Female VideoRihanna feat. Mickey Ekko - “Stay”Taylor Swift - “I Knew You Were Trouble”Miley Cyrus - “We Can’t Stop”P!nk feat. Nate Ruess - “Just Give Me A Reason”Demi Lovato - “Heart Attack”

Best Pop VideoBruno Mars - “Locked Out of Heaven”Justin Timberlake - “Mirrors”fun. - “Carry On”Miley Cyrus - “We Can’t Stop”Selena Gomez - “Come and Get It”

Artist To Watch Twenty One Pilots - “Holding On To You”Zedd Feat. Foxes - “Clarity”Austin Mahone - “What About Love”The Weeknd - “Wicked Games”Iggy Azalea - “Work”

Best CollaborationJustin Timberlake feat. JAY Z -“Suit & Tie”Pitbull feat. Christina Aguilera - “Feel This Moment”Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding - “I Need Your Love”Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell - “Blurred Lines”P!nk feat. Nate Ruess - “Just Give Me A Reason”

Best Video With A Social MessageKelly Clarkson - “People Like Us”Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - “Same Love”Snoop Lion - “No Guns Allowed”Miguel - “Candles In The Sun”Beyoncé - “I Was Here”

Best Rock VideoImagine Dragons - “Radiocative”Fall Out Boy - “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)”Mumford & Sons - “I Will Wait”30 Seconds To Mars - “Up In The Air”Vampire Weekend - “Diane Young”

Best Art DirectionCapital Cities - “Safe and Sound”30 Seconds To Mars - “Up In The Air”Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu - “Q.U.E.E.N”Lana Del Rey - “National Anthem”alt-J - “Tesselate”

Best ChoreographyChris Brown - “Fine China”Ciara - “Body Party”Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull – “Live It Up”will.i.am feat. Justin Bieber – “#thatPOWER”Bruno Mars - “Treasure”

Best Cinematography30 Seconds To Mars - “Up In The Air”Lana Del Rey - “Ride”Yeah Yeah Yeahs - “Sacrilege”Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton - “Can’t Hold Us”A-Trak & Tommy Trash - “Tuna Melt”

Best DirectionJustin Timberlake feat. JAY Z - “Suit & Tie”Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton - “Can’t Hold Us”Yeah Yeah Yeahs - “Sacrilege”fun. - “Carry On”Drake - “Started From The Bottom”

Best EditingP!nk feat. Nate Ruess - “Just Give Me A Reason”Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch - “Sweet Nothing”Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton - “Can’t Hold Us”Justin Timberlake - “Mirrors”Miley Cyrus - “We Can’t Stop”

Best Visual EffectsFlying Lotus – “Tiny Tortures”Skrillex feat. The Door – “Breakin’ A Sweat”The Weeknd – “Wicked Games”Duck Sauce – “It’s You”Capital Cities – “Safe and Sound”

Plus, see what everyone wore at last year's VMAs!

MORE:• Beyonce and Jay-Z's Best On-Stage Moments• Miley Cyrus' Best Looks Ever! • Taylor Swift's Third Fragrance