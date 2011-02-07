MTV Drops Lauren Conrad's New Reality Show

Lauren Conrad, who rose to reality television fame with her stints on MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, plotted her reality TV comeback last year, by announcing that she would return to MTV for a show documenting the start of her new fashion label. However, MTV confirmed last week that it did not green light the pilot and the show will not air the show on the network. “We sold a show to MTV, filmed it and are really proud of the final result,” Conrad said in a statement to EW. “MTV felt the subject matter was too high brow for their audience and offered me the opportunity to change the show by incorporating more of my personal life. We agreed going into the project that this show would be an aspirational one, focusing on my career and my goals and not my personal relationships. We delivered the show that we sold and are sorry MTV didn’t feel their viewers were savvy enough to appreciate it.” Aw, we were looking forward to watching her on TV again!

MORE:• Sneak Peek: Lauren Conrad's Style Book • New Lauren Conrad Looks for Kohl's