Pregnant Women Will Finally Get the Commute They Deserve (Hopefully)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which manages public transportation in and around New York City, has a new pilot program that's adopting London’s method (what up, Kate M.) of giving pregnant women and disabled passengers a better shot at earning a seat on their crowded commute.

MTA's “Awareness Campaign” supplies those who desire to tip the scale in the subway’s competitive game of musical chairs, buttons which read either “Baby on Board” or “Please Offer Me a Seat.” They may not be the most humble of accessories, but when you’ve seen a man spread his legs the width of three people while a third-trimester mom-to-be struggles to grip the pole in front of her, it’s clear a change needs to be made.

The program, which began on Mother’s Day, is scheduled to run through Labor Day.

“Pregnant riders, seniors and those with disabilities often need seats more than others but their condition may not always be visible,” MTA Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim stated in a press release. "We hope this campaign will help their fellow riders to be more willing to offer them a seat without having to ask a personal question first.”

If you feel you’re the ideal recipient of an MTA courtesy button, fill out a form here.