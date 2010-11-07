Movie Star Transformations from Rooney Mara to Noomi Rapace

Rex; Sipa
Kendall Herbst
Nov 07, 2010 @ 3:52 pm

Ever watched a movie and been so blown away by the hair and makeup that you almost can't recognize a big-time actress? Well, as images trickle in of a very fierce-looking Rooney Mara (left) filming The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, it looks like we're in for another similar surprise. Speaking of the Stieg Larsson novels, don't forget the last installment, The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest, starring Noomi Rapace is in theaters stateside now. Click through the gallery below to see some of our favorite big screen makeovers!

