Movie Premiere Weekend! See Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy, and More

While Monsters University was dominating the box office this weekend, stars of future summer blockbusters rolled out the red carpet to debut their new flicks. Sandra Bullock (in Prabal Gurung) and Melissa McCarthy (in Tadashi Shoji) celebrated their new comedy The Heat in New York City, Kristen Wiig posed with one of her animated co-stars at the premiere of Despicable Me 2 in Universal City, California, and Steve Carell and AnnaSophia Robb (in RED Valentino) smiled for the cameras as they arrived at the Los Angeles screening of their indie-flick The Way, Way Back. Click to see more of the most talked about celebrity parties and premieres from this weekend.

MORE:• AnnaSophia on Playing Carrie Bradshaw• AnnaSophia Robb Shines at the CMT Awards• See Sandra Bullock’s Transformation!