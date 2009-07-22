Move Over Bella and Sookie, Here Comes Elena

Considering her passion for the bloodsucker genre, Nina Dobrev is the perfect fit for the role of Elena in the new CW series The Vampire Diaries. "I read the Twilight books long before the movie craze and I am obsessed with True Blood," says Dobrev, who will unveil her new show at Comic-Con later this week. "I think Elena is more like Sookie than Bella, except my character doesn't have any powers...that we know of." The Bulgarian-born actress (who previously co-starred with 90210's Shenae Grimes on the Canadian TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation) has been heavily involved in developing Elena's style. She's scouted stores like Macy's and Bloomingdales with the Diaries costume designer, and even pulled a few items—like KRMA leather jackets—from her own closet. And though she has a fanged love interest on the show, in real life she's got her eye on the resident of another vampire-infested town. "I have a crush on Ryan Kwanten from True Blood," Dobrev admits.

—Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy

