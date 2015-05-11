Mother's Day 2015: See Celebrity Moms and Their Adorable Kids on Instagram

Mother's Day, which was just yesterday, was filled with gifts, flowers, brunch foods and, of course, lots of love. And to document the special day, celebrity moms took to Instagram with their cute tiny tots. See: Drew Barrymore and her mini-me Frankie above. Below, a few more that will make you say aw!
Three's a charm when it comes to generations of Kardashian women.
Sometimes nostalgia is just as sweet. Sarah Jessica Parker posted this throwback pic.
Model Linda Evangelista takes in the view with her little one.
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy make a fine pair.
Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda Foster has always been up for an adventure!
Good looks run in the family! Christie Brinkley with her daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook
Family portrait time with Ivanka Trump.
Fergie and son Axl Jack Duhamel are all dressed up.
Brooklyn Beckham wishes mom Victoria Beckham a happy Mother's Day.
Jessica Alba and her little ladies Honor and Haven could not be any cuter.
Alessandra Ambrosio and her sweet "mama's boy," Noah.
Madonna gives a shoutout to all the moms of the world with a throwback snap.