Mother's Day 2015: See Celebrity Moms and Their Adorable Kids on Instagram

Drew Barrymore/Instagram
Bee Shapiro
May 11, 2015 @ 6:15 am

Mother's Day, which was just yesterday, was filled with gifts, flowers, brunch foods and, of course, lots of love. And to document the special day, celebrity moms took to Instagram with their cute tiny tots. See: Drew Barrymore and her mini-me Frankie above. Below, a few more that will make you say aw!

Three's a charm when it comes to generations of Kardashian women.

Sometimes nostalgia is just as sweet. Sarah Jessica Parker posted this throwback pic.

Model Linda Evangelista takes in the view with her little one.

#happymothersday #bestgiftever

A photo posted by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista) on

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy make a fine pair.

Sending love to Mothers around the world.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda Foster has always been up for an adventure!

Good looks run in the family! Christie Brinkley with her daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook

Mother's Day Selfies with my youngest Sassafras Sailor Lee 💛🐣🌻

A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on

Family portrait time with Ivanka Trump.

Fergie and son Axl Jack Duhamel are all dressed up.

mommy and me going to church

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

Brooklyn Beckham wishes mom Victoria Beckham a happy Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day 😘

A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on

Jessica Alba and her little ladies Honor and Haven could not be any cuter.

Happy Mothers Day💞💞💞

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Alessandra Ambrosio and her sweet "mama's boy," Noah.

Mama's boy 💪my super boy #big3 #birthday 🎉🎉#3aninhos #NoahPhoenix #unconditionallove #superhero

A photo posted by alessandraambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Madonna gives a shoutout to all the moms of the world with a throwback snap.

Respect!!!! To the Mothers of the world!!! Happy Mothers Day! 😇👿🙏🏻💘💘!

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

