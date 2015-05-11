Mother's Day 2015: See Celebrity Moms and Their Adorable Kids on Instagram

Mother's Day, which was just yesterday, was filled with gifts, flowers, brunch foods and, of course, lots of love. And to document the special day, celebrity moms took to Instagram with their cute tiny tots. See: Drew Barrymore and her mini-me Frankie above. Below, a few more that will make you say aw!

Three's a charm when it comes to generations of Kardashian women.

Everything I am I owe it all to you mom! Everything I will teach my daughter you taught me first! Thank you mom for being there for me & loving me unconditionally! I love you so much!! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 10, 2015 at 12:26pm PDT

RELATED: Drew Barrymore on Why She Has Retired Her Pink High Tops

Sometimes nostalgia is just as sweet. Sarah Jessica Parker posted this throwback pic.

The first reason I got to celebrate this day as a mother was the brand new beloved bundle in the blue blanket, James Wilkie. X sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 10, 2015 at 1:54pm PDT

Model Linda Evangelista takes in the view with her little one.

#happymothersday #bestgiftever A photo posted by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista) on May 10, 2015 at 8:05am PDT

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy make a fine pair.

Sending love to Mothers around the world. A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 10, 2015 at 1:29pm PDT

RELATED: See What InStyle Editors Got Their Moms on Mother's Day

Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda Foster has always been up for an adventure!

Happy Mother's Day to my best friend @yolandahfoster 💕 You continue to inspire and teach me every day and I feel so blessed to call you my mamma! 🌞🚤🌈 I love and appreciate you endlessly!! A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 10, 2015 at 12:39am PDT

Good looks run in the family! Christie Brinkley with her daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook

Mother's Day Selfies with my youngest Sassafras Sailor Lee 💛🐣🌻 A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on May 10, 2015 at 6:00pm PDT

Family portrait time with Ivanka Trump.

I feel incredibly blessed to be the mother of these two sweet children (and the wife of my indescribably amazing husband!!) ❤️ #mothersday #blessed A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 10, 2015 at 1:27pm PDT

Fergie and son Axl Jack Duhamel are all dressed up.

mommy and me going to church A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on May 10, 2015 at 10:35am PDT

Brooklyn Beckham wishes mom Victoria Beckham a happy Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day 😘 A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on May 10, 2015 at 1:53pm PDT

Jessica Alba and her little ladies Honor and Haven could not be any cuter.

Happy Mothers Day💞💞💞 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on May 10, 2015 at 1:19pm PDT

Alessandra Ambrosio and her sweet "mama's boy," Noah.

Mama's boy 💪my super boy #big3 #birthday 🎉🎉#3aninhos #NoahPhoenix #unconditionallove #superhero A photo posted by alessandraambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on May 10, 2015 at 1:07pm PDT

Madonna gives a shoutout to all the moms of the world with a throwback snap.

Respect!!!! To the Mothers of the world!!! Happy Mothers Day! 😇👿🙏🏻💘💘! A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on May 10, 2015 at 10:30am PDT

PHOTOS: Mother's Day Beauty Indulgences