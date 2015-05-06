Mom Knows Best: A Brief History of Celebrity Mother-Daughter Style

The quickest way to find your fashion footing in life? Take a cue from mom. These famous pairs prove that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to style. From three-year-old Liza Minnelli's sweet Easter ensemble (above, with her white glove-clad mom Judy Garland) to Princess Charlotte's first outing with Duchess Kate, scroll down for some of our favorite like mother, like daughter sightings.

Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli (1949)

A decade after Judy Garland sported Dorothy's ruby slippers and years before Liza Minnelli adopted those Cabaret sequins, the duo put on their adorable Sunday bests for an Easter party in Hollywood. (above)

New York Daily News

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Caroline Kennedy (1969)

How do you cultivate a chic jet-set style? Make like mom and go for a mod double-breasted overcoat that looks fresh when you step off the plane. Oversize sunnies are optional (when you're only 12!).

Ron Galella Collection

Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow (1991)

Paltrow was still a red carpet novice at the L.A. premiere of Blythe Danner's drama, The Prince of Tides, but she was definitely taking notes. "I always knew I wanted to do what my mom did," Paltrow has said. "She seemed so empowered."

Ron Galella Collection

Demi Moore, Rumer Willis and Scout Willis (1996)

Moore and her daughters arrived in matching maxi dresses and sandals at the N.Y.C. premiere of Striptease. The movie was racy, but their looks go down in the mommy-and-me hall of fame.

Getty Images Europe

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson (2005)

Loose blonde locks and big smiles are Hawn and Hudson trademarks, but the two also share a sophisticated bohemian style. At the Skeleton Key premiere, Hudson wore a pleated metallic Roberto Cavalli gown, while Hawn chose a beaded look with gold lace-up heels.

Courtesy, beyonce.com

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé Knowles, and Solange Knowles (2014)

Momma Tina inspired Beyoncé and Solange to experiment with fashion, even from a young age. "She let us express our own style, which gave us a lot of confidence," says Beyoncé, who wore Naeem Kahn (above) at her mom's 60th birthday bash. "She was always put together and made us pay attention to the details too."

FilmMagic

Lisa Bonet and Zoë​ Kravitz (2015)

At the Vanity Fair Oscar party, the actresses proved that rocker style runs in the family (seriously, they could be sisters). Bonet's look combined feather and fringe, while Kravitz's beaded peekaboo Balenciaga dress was playful and sexy.

Getty Images Europe

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte (2015)

Hours after the Princess was born, she made her public debut in the arms of her Jenny Packham-clad mum. The tiny royal's cozy white shawl was made by GH Hurt & Son.

PHOTOS: Everything You Need to Give Mom the Best Mother's Day Ever