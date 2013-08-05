Like Mother, Like Daughter: 6 Matching Styles to Copy

Is your little one going back to school? Take inspiration from your closet and style your mini-me as your next generation doppelganger. You won’t be the only one—celebrity moms are fans of synchronized ensembles, too. Got a black-and-white striped top, like Kate Moss? Outfit your teensy counterpart in a lookalike shift. Or take on a floral motif with a midi skirt (for you) and a printed dress (for her), like Sarah Jessica Parker and her girly girls. For more ideas, click to see six star-inspired picture-perfect looks that easily translate from mother to daughter.

