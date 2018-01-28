The Most Unforgettable Grammys Performances of All Time

Each year, we watch the Grammys and think, "OK, how are they going to top that?"

With every iteration, the awards show raises the bar, whether it's bringing the audience to its feet with emotional power ballads, once-in-a-lifetime mash-ups, or goosebump-inducing hits that tear the roof of the auditorium. Remember when Michael Jackson moon-walked past a choir in a 10-minute medley of his greatest hits in the 1988 show? Or when unlikely couple Elton John and Eminem paired up for a duet that no one saw coming in 2001? How about when power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z (finally!) performed together onstage, or when Lady Gaga "hatched" from an egg?

You don't? Well, then get caught up with this incredible look back.