The Most Tweeted-About Stars and Brands from the 2015 Met Ball

Well, they may have reportedly banned the selfie stick at this year's Met Ball, but that didn't stop the attendees from tweeting about all the fashion and fun. And it also didn't hold back fashion fans around the world from tweeting about the night: According to Twitter, since the start of the red carpet at 6 p.m. ET, 880,000 tweets were sent out about the #MetGala, hitting a peak of 8,800 tweets per minute.

As for the most talked about celebs and brands of the night: Justin Bieber, who definitely broke the selfie rule, came in at number one. Here are the rest of the most buzzed about celebs at the Met Ball, per Twitter.

1. Justin Bieber

2. Rihanna

3. Beyoncé

4. Kris Wu

5. Selena Gomez

6. Kendall Jenner

7. Kim Kardashian

8. Jason Derulo

9. Miley Cyrus

10. Zendaya

The most talked about fashion brands:

1. Burberry

2. Balmain

3. Versace

4. Calvin Klein

5. Olivier Roustein

See how the stars joined in on the conversation from home and on the red carpet (we can't get over Rihanna's dress either, Jordin Sparks!):

I wish Bruce Jenner was debuting his fabulousness on the carpet at #TheMetBall tonight #itwouldbeeverything!!! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 4, 2015

