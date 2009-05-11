The Most Talked-About Hair

A Google search of Kate Gosselin's hair returns 721,000 hits! Love it or hate it, everyone is talking about it. And quite a few people are requesting it. "At least 10 of my clients have requested a version of her hair in the last few months," says senior stylist Sanda Petrut of Chicago's Maxine salon, which counts celebrities Mandy Moore and Jenny McCarthy as clients. "They like how the asymmetrical look frames the face—it has an element that's very in right now." Curious how you'd look in this buzz-worthy 'do? Try it on now!

—Lorelei Marfil

