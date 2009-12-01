Most Stylish Stocking Stuffer: Le Metier de Beaute Kaleidoscope Lip Palette

Red lipstick is one of the absolute hottest trends this holiday season—but who would ever dare to buy a shade without trying it on? The answer: Le Metier de Beaute�s Kaleidoscope Lip Palette in Red Rapture ($95.00), which comes equipped with four universal hues ranging from deep burgundy to tomato red. She can mix and match her perfect shade with these creamy, antioxidant and emollient rich formulations. See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.

— Hannah Morrill