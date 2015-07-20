11 Stylish Kids Who Are Lighting Up Instagram

If you thought you only had to follow fashion bloggers on Instagram to get #OutfitInspo, think again. These tots are the new darlings of your social media feeds, and they're cuter than you could ever imagine. We've rounded up 11 little fashionistas and fashionistos that you need to be following. Keep reading to see them all:
1. @michaelrangamiz
2. @hails_world
3. @official_lavinia
4. @gavinduh
5. @harlowlunawhite
Looking seriously cool here Harlow 😎 Wearing Maxi dress and bag from @riverisland @riverislandpr #riverisland #rikids #riverislandkids #kidsfashion #kidzfashion #fashionkids #fashionkidz #trendykids #kidsootd #kidzootd #fashionista #minifashionista #minifashion #kidsofinstagram #kidswear #childrenof_instagram #childrenoftheworld #childrenof_instagram #childrensfashion #trendykiddies #trendy #fashionblogger #fashionblog #kidswithstyle
6. @lifewithmicah
7. @whatblakewore
8. @foreverandforava
9. @scoutfashion
10. @2sisters_angie
11. @babyellestyle
