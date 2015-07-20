11 Stylish Kids Who Are Lighting Up Instagram

This dress from @lepetitorganic is still in heavy rotation and perfect for a summer coverup. So chic and light. (P.S. She's wearing shorts underneath). My THEEEnager is getting so big😢😢 Blog: scoutthecity.com Periscope: Scout The City

A photo posted by London Scout & Sai (@scoutfashion) on Jul 13, 2015 at 3:55pm PDT