Most Stylish Gifts For Teens: Colorful Accessories!

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs; Courtesy of Tuleste Market
InStyle Staff
Nov 25, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

She's a budding fashionista who flips through glossy magazines while painting her nails the newest must-have hue, making her a teenager who's more than hard to shop for! We've got you covered with these sure-to-be-adored colorful accessories: Satisfy her love for labels with Marc Jacob's Single bag in an eye-catching pink or her penchant for statement jewelry with this Tuleste Market owl pendant in cobalt blue. Both will look insanely cool with her skinny jeans and favorite high top sneakers!

See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.

Joyann King

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!