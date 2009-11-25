Most Stylish Gifts For Teens: Colorful Accessories!

She's a budding fashionista who flips through glossy magazines while painting her nails the newest must-have hue, making her a teenager who's more than hard to shop for! We've got you covered with these sure-to-be-adored colorful accessories: Satisfy her love for labels with Marc Jacob's Single bag in an eye-catching pink or her penchant for statement jewelry with this Tuleste Market owl pendant in cobalt blue. Both will look insanely cool with her skinny jeans and favorite high top sneakers!

— Joyann King