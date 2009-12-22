Most Stylish Gifts for Her: Marc Jacobs Accessories

InStyle Staff
Dec 22, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

With only three shopping days left, frugal city fashionistas know to flock to the Marc by Marc Jacobs store for stylish last-minute gifts that are seriously affordable! Stuff stockings with Marc's striped fingerless gloves ($5) or a colorful zipper necklace ($13). Or make getting caught in the rain a little more fun for someone with a parrot-print umbrella ($18). And the bohemian chic girl on your list will love a embroidered wristlet wallet ($20). Check marcjacobs.com for a Marc by Marc Jacobs store near you. Happy Holidays!

Enid Portuguez

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!