Most Stylish Gifts for Her: Marc Jacobs Accessories

With only three shopping days left, frugal city fashionistas know to flock to the Marc by Marc Jacobs store for stylish last-minute gifts that are seriously affordable! Stuff stockings with Marc's striped fingerless gloves ($5) or a colorful zipper necklace ($13). Or make getting caught in the rain a little more fun for someone with a parrot-print umbrella ($18). And the bohemian chic girl on your list will love a embroidered wristlet wallet ($20). Check marcjacobs.com for a Marc by Marc Jacobs store near you. Happy Holidays!

Enid Portuguez