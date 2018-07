Strapped for cash and ideas on what to give that fashionable, on-the-go guy in your life? RumbaTime watches combine style and functionality with a sporty, but sleek silicon design—not to mention their budget-friendly $20 price tag! These waterproof watches come in an assortment of fun colors, from aquamarine and lavender to basic black, and are the perfect size to slip into his stocking.

— Enid Portuguez