Most Stylish Gift For Him: Rubber Boots!

Inspired by Marlon Brando's motorcycle boots in The Wild One, Kenneth Cole put his modern (and practical) spin on the classic wartime footwear by replicating the leather boot in rubber! The waterproof boot is sure to be a staple in your man's winter wardrobe, not to mention their charitable value—100 perfect of the proceeds from the $98 rubber boots benefit amfAR's AWEARNESS Fund. And in keeping with the giving holiday spirit, Kenneth Cole is hosting a shoe drive for the homeless. Today through December 13th, you can bring a pair of gently worn shoes to select Kenneth Cole stores and receive 50 percent off a new pair of boots! See www.kennethcole.com for participating stores.

— Joyann King