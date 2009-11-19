Most Stylish Gift For Her: J. Crew Jewelry of the Month Club!

You can stop stressing about what to gift the most stylish woman in your life, because J. Crew's jewelry of the month club is the chicest way to please her exquisite tastes, year'round! J. Crew's designers hand-select an exclusive statement-making piece each month (think bold bib necklaces, chunky bracelets and jeweled earrings) and send it right to her door! The cost for the entire year (shipping included) is $850 and she can expect her first bauble in January 2010. Jewelry not her vice? Consider the shoe of the month club or cashmere of the month club, both for $1800. Call 1-866-739-5944 to order.

— Joyann King