Most Stylish Gift For Couples: His and Her Fashion Books!

Courtesy of Assouline
InStyle Staff
Nov 18, 2009 @ 11:00 am

What to get the chicest couple in your life? His and her coffee table books, courtesy of the CFDA! For him, American Fashion Menswear, a comprehensive book on the history of men's fashion from utility wear to the American dandy, featuring a foreword by Ralph Lauren. For her, The American Fashion Cookbook, featuring recipe favorites from the likes of Carolina Herrera and Diane von Furstenberg and a foreword by Martha Stewart. See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide.

American Fashion Menswear, $50; at assouline.com.The American Fashion Cookbook, $45; at assouline.com.

Joyann King

