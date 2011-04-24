The Most Searched Hairstyles of 2011

Image zoom Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo(2); Victor Chavez/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

We tallied all of the 2011 search results from our Hollywood Makeover Tool to come up with a list of the most sought after celebrity hairstyles. Not surprisingly, Rihanna's red hot hair topped our list, but where did your favorites like Megan Fox, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez land? The results might surprise you! Click through the gallery below to see the full top ten, then try on all the popular looks in our Hollywood Makeover Tool.

MORE: Try On All of Our Most Searched Hairstyles!