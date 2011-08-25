The Most Powerful Women in the World Are...

Forbes announced its list of Most Powerful Women in the World today! First Lady Michelle Obama takes #8, and coming in behind her is Lady Gaga (#11), InStyle September cover girl Beyonce Knowles (#18), and supermodel Gisele Bundchen (#60). The #1 spot goes to Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton following in second place. See the full list at Forbes.com.

PLUS: See Beyonce, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and more show off their performance style in the gallery.

MORE:• Lady Gaga’s Outrageous Hairstyles• Beyonce's InStyle Cover!