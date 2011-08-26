The Most Popular Wedding Dresses of 2011

We know what the celebrities wear to their weddings, but what about you? We asked top bridal designers to reveal their bestselling dresses of 2011, and the results are fascinating. Top looks include lace overlays influenced by Catherine Middleton, sweetheart necklines like Reese Witherspoon, and mermaid confections similar to America Ferrera. From sleek and sexy to romantic ballgowns, all of the dresses have one thing in common—extreme wow factor. Click through to see the top gowns from Oscar de la Renta, Reem Acra, Marchesa and more now!

