Find Out the Most Popular Lip Colors from Around the World

You may be an American girl through and through, but your lip color says otherwise. London's famed Heathrow Airport has just released their first-ever International Lipstick Colors of the Year Report, which revealed the top lip hues and trends across the globe. To compile the list, Heathrow teamed up with World Duty Free and beauty expert Alice Hart-Davis to take a closer look at 50 of the world's most stylish destinations, and the top-selling colors for each.

In London, nude shades like Bobbi Brown Beige Gold Shimmer ($26; nordstrom.com) proved to be the most popular, while women in New York City appropriately veered toward Big Apple reds similar to MAC Steam Heat ($18; maccosmetics.com). Dusty Rose tones, a la Laura Mercier Raspberry Ripple ($26; nordstrom.com) were the top pick in Paris, while Shanghai and Dubai each opted for bright tones. Sheer corals like Burberry's ($33; saksfifthavenue.com) were trending among women in Shanghai, and petal pinks like Dior Rose Caprice hue ($35; sephora.com) topped Dubai's most wanted lip colors. Head over to heathrowairport.com/beauty to see the list in full, and to find out the top-selling shade in your city!

