The Most Nutritious Fashion Sketches You'll Ever See

Gretchen Röehrs's beautiful fashion illustrations turn kale into bustles, peppers into parachute pants, and banana peels into jumpsuits. Her keen eye, quirky sensibility, intense creativity, and legitimate artistic skill combine to make her illustrations absolutely delightful.

It's not the first time that an artist has used found objects for fashion illustrations. Singaporean artist Grace Ciao uses flower petals to make pretty, delicate dresses. Her work is charming and romantic in all the right ways. Jordanian illustrator Shamekh Bluwi holds his cutout drawings up against street scenes to incorporate the environment into his fashion illustrations, making cool, unexpected designs.

But Röehrs's work goes beyond just fun or pretty. After four years of fashion education and after holding jobs in various strata of the art and fashion worlds, she really knows what she's doing. With experience as a practicing designer, Röehrs's skill makes her work so much more than an eccentric gimmick. Her big-eyed, inky fashion illustrations are full of character and cleverly executed.

Long before she arrived at her current method of illustration, Röehrs's interests were already pretty clear. Her Instagram was an enthusiastic patchwork of fashion and food. It was only a matter of time before she combined the two. She posted her first food-based fashion illustration, three bubbly blackberry dresses, just over a year ago, and has gradually been posting these illustrations more frequently, with ever-increasing creativity. If produce isn’t your thing, consider her oyster shell strapless dresses or her egg yolk beach ensemble.

You can follow Röehrs's astutely beautiful illustrations on her Instagram. In the meantime, here are a few of our favorites:

