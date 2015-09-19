Find Out Who Had the Most Instagrammed Show at NYFW

In the visually oriented Instagram age, it's a snaps or it didn't happen mentality, and that was never-so true as it was during New York Fashion Week. The social networking platform released its numbers, and during the fashion-centric week there were over 200 million interactions from 26 million people (including one from Selena Gomez, who had the most liked picture outside the Polo presentation with over 1.5 million likes.) That's more than double the 85 million interactions from the fall shows in February. And boy were there some big moments: such as, Givenchy's tribute to New York City, Diane von Furstenberg's top model lineup, and more. Ahead, we dissect the most Instagrammed shows.
1. Givenchy
Over 2,000 guests, like Julia Roberts and Kim Kardashian, watched as Riccardo Tisci paid homage to N.Y.C. with a grand lingerie-inspired collection complete with elaborate face masks. One word: wow.
2. Diane von Furstenberg
Karlie! Kendall! Gigi! Bella! With an A-list turn out for DVF's flirty, Fortuna-esque offering, it's no surprise that the designer landed the second spot.
3. Polo Ralph Lauren
The expansion of Ralph Lauren's empire means more preppy stripes and wallpaper florals for the rest of us.
4. Coach
For the brand's first runway show, Stuart Vevers showcased his love of Americana. Think multi-colored, floral patchworks and throughly modern separates.
5. Kanye West
Yeezy displayed another tonal collection filled with high-cut bodysuits, cropped sweatshirts, and super-cool duck boots. Front row favorite North was extremely impressed—she didn't even cry.
6. Jeremy Scott
Scott's Remote Control lineup of trippy digital prints and bombshell wigs are sure to land on his celeb influencers in a matter of weeks.
It's a known fact that Wang loves to party, and did he ever for his 10th anniversary collection of pajama silks, army separates, and slip dresses.
With a set that included an actual beach, Hilfiger's spring collection made us wish we could hit the reset button on summer. Only eight and a half months until Memorial Day...
9. Lacoste
Designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista got patriotic for Spring, as a bevy of flag-inspired designs stormed the runway.
10. Ralph Lauren
Lauren's second appearance on this list is a no-brainer considering his Parisian state of mind. We loved the French stripes, geometric prints, and Ralph-embroidered accessories.
