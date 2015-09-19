Find Out Who Had the Most Instagrammed Show at NYFW

Getty Images North America
Priya Rao
Sep 19, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

In the visually oriented Instagram age, it's a snaps or it didn't happen mentality, and that was never-so true as it was during New York Fashion Week. The social networking platform released its numbers, and during the fashion-centric week there were over 200 million interactions from 26 million people (including one from Selena Gomez, who had the most liked picture outside the Polo presentation with over 1.5 million likes.) That's more than double the 85 million interactions from the fall shows in February. And boy were there some big moments: such as, Givenchy's tribute to New York City, Diane von Furstenberg's top model lineup, and more. Ahead, we dissect the most Instagrammed shows.

1. Givenchy

Over 2,000 guests, like Julia Roberts and Kim Kardashian, watched as Riccardo Tisci paid homage to N.Y.C. with a grand lingerie-inspired collection complete with elaborate face masks. One word: wow. 

@GivenchyOfficial #GivenchySS16 Celebration of Love #MakeupTests #BTS #MakeupByPatMcGrath #NYFW

A photo posted by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

2. Diane von Furstenberg

Karlie! Kendall! Gigi! Bella! With an A-list turn out for DVF's flirty, Fortuna-esque offering, it's no surprise that the designer landed the second spot.

Lighting up the runway soon: @gigihadid and @bellahadid #NYFW #SS16 #InstaShootSS16

A photo posted by DVF (@dvf) on

3. Polo Ralph Lauren

The expansion of Ralph Lauren's empire means more preppy stripes and wallpaper florals for the rest of us.

Mixing florals & stripes – and everything nice – as seen at the SP16 Polo Presentation #NYFW

A photo posted by @poloralphlauren on

4. Coach

For the brand's first runway show, Stuart Vevers showcased his love of Americana. Think multi-colored, floral patchworks and throughly modern separates.

Going for an afternoon walk through the park @coach's #NYFW show. #Spring16 #fromwhereisit #coach | photo: @instylemelissa

A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

5. Kanye West

Yeezy displayed another tonal collection filled with high-cut bodysuits, cropped sweatshirts, and super-cool duck boots. Front row favorite North was extremely impressed—she didn't even cry.

Squad #yeezy

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

RELATED: Fashion's Rising Rapper G-Eazy's Dope Fashion Week Playlist

6. Jeremy Scott

Scott's Remote Control lineup of trippy digital prints and bombshell wigs are sure to land on his celeb influencers in a matter of weeks.

WATCH @gigihadid OPEN MY #NYFW SHOW ( THANKS @samcannon !!! ) #REMOTECONTROL

A video posted by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on

7. Alexander Wang

It's a known fact that Wang loves to party, and did he ever for his 10th anniversary collection of pajama silks, army separates, and slip dresses.

The finale #AWS16 Photography: @sherlyrabbani

A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on

8. Tommy Hilfiger

With a set that included an actual beach, Hilfiger's spring collection made us wish we could hit the reset button on summer. Only eight and a half months until Memorial Day...

Sunset. Muses. And an everlasting island state of mind. #TommySpring16 #NYFW #InstaShootSS16

A photo posted by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on

9. Lacoste

Designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista got patriotic for Spring, as a bevy of flag-inspired designs stormed the runway.

10. Ralph Lauren

Lauren's second appearance on this list is a no-brainer considering his Parisian state of mind. We loved the French stripes, geometric prints, and Ralph-embroidered accessories.

Joie de vivre: Spring 2016 #RLRunway #NYFW

A video posted by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on

RELATED: #NYFW Saved the Best for Last With Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs's Clear Joy in Design

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!