Find Out Who Had the Most Instagrammed Show at NYFW

In the visually oriented Instagram age, it's a snaps or it didn't happen mentality, and that was never-so true as it was during New York Fashion Week. The social networking platform released its numbers, and during the fashion-centric week there were over 200 million interactions from 26 million people (including one from Selena Gomez, who had the most liked picture outside the Polo presentation with over 1.5 million likes.) That's more than double the 85 million interactions from the fall shows in February. And boy were there some big moments: such as, Givenchy's tribute to New York City, Diane von Furstenberg's top model lineup, and more. Ahead, we dissect the most Instagrammed shows.

1. Givenchy

Over 2,000 guests, like Julia Roberts and Kim Kardashian, watched as Riccardo Tisci paid homage to N.Y.C. with a grand lingerie-inspired collection complete with elaborate face masks. One word: wow.

@GivenchyOfficial #GivenchySS16 Celebration of Love #MakeupTests #BTS #MakeupByPatMcGrath #NYFW A photo posted by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Sep 11, 2015 at 5:17pm PDT

2. Diane von Furstenberg

Karlie! Kendall! Gigi! Bella! With an A-list turn out for DVF's flirty, Fortuna-esque offering, it's no surprise that the designer landed the second spot.

Lighting up the runway soon: @gigihadid and @bellahadid #NYFW #SS16 #InstaShootSS16 A photo posted by DVF (@dvf) on Sep 13, 2015 at 12:47pm PDT

3. Polo Ralph Lauren

The expansion of Ralph Lauren's empire means more preppy stripes and wallpaper florals for the rest of us.

Mixing florals & stripes – and everything nice – as seen at the SP16 Polo Presentation #NYFW A photo posted by @poloralphlauren on Sep 15, 2015 at 11:08am PDT

4. Coach

For the brand's first runway show, Stuart Vevers showcased his love of Americana. Think multi-colored, floral patchworks and throughly modern separates.

Going for an afternoon walk through the park @coach's #NYFW show. #Spring16 #fromwhereisit #coach | photo: @instylemelissa A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Sep 15, 2015 at 1:42pm PDT

5. Kanye West

Yeezy displayed another tonal collection filled with high-cut bodysuits, cropped sweatshirts, and super-cool duck boots. Front row favorite North was extremely impressed—she didn't even cry.

Squad #yeezy A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 16, 2015 at 7:06pm PDT

6. Jeremy Scott

Scott's Remote Control lineup of trippy digital prints and bombshell wigs are sure to land on his celeb influencers in a matter of weeks.

WATCH @gigihadid OPEN MY #NYFW SHOW ( THANKS @samcannon !!! ) #REMOTECONTROL A video posted by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on Sep 16, 2015 at 12:33pm PDT

7. Alexander Wang

It's a known fact that Wang loves to party, and did he ever for his 10th anniversary collection of pajama silks, army separates, and slip dresses.

The finale #AWS16 Photography: @sherlyrabbani A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Sep 12, 2015 at 8:28pm PDT

8. Tommy Hilfiger

With a set that included an actual beach, Hilfiger's spring collection made us wish we could hit the reset button on summer. Only eight and a half months until Memorial Day...

Sunset. Muses. And an everlasting island state of mind. #TommySpring16 #NYFW #InstaShootSS16 A photo posted by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Sep 14, 2015 at 1:44pm PDT

9. Lacoste

Designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista got patriotic for Spring, as a bevy of flag-inspired designs stormed the runway.

Post-show action at the #LacosteSS16 Fashion Show presented Saturday at #NYFW. @felipeoliveirabaptista - photo by @ulrichknoblauch_ A photo posted by Lacoste (@lacoste) on Sep 14, 2015 at 3:08pm PDT

10. Ralph Lauren

Lauren's second appearance on this list is a no-brainer considering his Parisian state of mind. We loved the French stripes, geometric prints, and Ralph-embroidered accessories.

Joie de vivre: Spring 2016 #RLRunway #NYFW A video posted by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on Sep 17, 2015 at 9:03am PDT

