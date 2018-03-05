Who Instagram Users Wanted to Win at the Oscars Was Very Different from the Ultimate Winners

The 2018 Oscars was a rather predictable affair. Aside from a viral Jennifer Garner face and the Internet’s universal realization that Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph should probably run the world, things went more or less how we expected them to.

That being said, the status quo was hardly the focus for pop culture fans this awards season.

Instagram recently released data ranking the most buzzed-about Oscars nominees on the platform, and the results look wildly different than the actual list of Academy Award winners. The findings were based on the frequency of name or username in posts, comments, and stories between Jan. 23, 2018 (when the nominations were announced) and last Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

The best picture race had long been a toss-up between Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Guillermo del Toro’s monster romance Shape of Water. However, neither film broke the top three when it came to Instagram mentions. Get Out led the pack, somewhat unsurprising considering the buzz surrounding both writer-director Jordan Peele and breakout star Daniel Kaluuya (who ranked No. 3 in Instagram mentions for the best actor category).

Next up is '80s set literary adaptation Call Me by Your Name, which was the lowest grossing of the 10 nominees. The reason for the indie film’s spike on social media is likely the wild popularity of the movie’s young Oscar-nominated star, Timothée Chalamet (the No. 1 most-buzzed about best actor nominee on Instagram). Oh, and it probably doesn’t hurt that CMBYN’s supporting lead is played by the charming (and gorgeous) Armie Hammer.

In the category of lead actress, Three Billboards’s Frances McDormand took home Oscar gold, but the actress failed to crack the top three for her category on Instagram. I, Tonya star Margot Robbie was the top search, followed by 21-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep (The Post), and Golden Globe winner and three-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).

George Pimentel/Getty Images

The other categories whose rankings were provided by Instagram show fewer stark discrepancies.

In the best actor category, winner Gary Oldman (The Darkest Hour) is bookended by aforementioned breakout stars Chalamet and Kaluuya.

For best supporting actor, winner Sam Rockwell ranked No. 2 in his category, a notch below his Three Billboards co-star Woody Harrelson and one above The Florida Project’s Willem Dafoe.

As for best supporting actress, two-time nominee Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) came out on top, followed by The Shape of Water’s Octavia Spencer and the category’s winner, Allison Janney (I, Tonya).

This time, the Academy had its say, but best believe Margot Robbie will be raking in the People’s Choice Awards come November.